Conning Inc. Increases Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Conning Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,131 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.7% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $51,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Macquarie raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $124.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.47. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.08 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The firm has a market cap of $307.74 billion, a PE ratio of 73.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

