Conning Inc. Purchases 63,501 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Conning Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 725,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 63,501 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.7% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $50,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $61.86 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.74 and its 200 day moving average is $69.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.62. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.04.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.