Consensus (SEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $967,145.00

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Consensus token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. Consensus has a total market cap of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Consensus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00046493 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00067270 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,452.08 or 1.00712126 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000757 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00051977 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001438 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Consensus Profile

SEN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai.

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Consensus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Consensus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.