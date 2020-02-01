Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 33.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 14.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 21,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.30. The company had a trading volume of 981,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,167. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.52 and a 1 year high of $214.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,245. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Hanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.61.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

