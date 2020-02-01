Constellation (DAG) Market Capitalization Tops $11.41 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. Constellation has a market cap of $11.41 million and $451,263.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Constellation has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation token can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00036635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.39 or 0.05862044 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025002 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00128703 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00034986 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00015724 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Constellation Token Profile

DAG is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,712,052 tokens. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

