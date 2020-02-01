Constellation (DAG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $497,323.00

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Constellation has a market cap of $12.17 million and $497,323.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation token can now be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX and Hotbit. Over the last week, Constellation has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00036480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.64 or 0.05894752 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00025017 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00127463 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034496 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014560 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,712,052 tokens. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Constellation

