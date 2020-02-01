Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

CNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

NASDAQ CNST opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 6.79. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $59.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adrian Senderowicz sold 27,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $841,741.12. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 187,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $7,200,223.68. Insiders have sold 302,474 shares of company stock worth $10,765,939 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 820,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after acquiring an additional 94,107 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 124,591 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 16,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,322,000. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

