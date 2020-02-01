Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.54 Million

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Content Neutrality Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including UEX, DDEX, CoinBene and HADAX. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $55,507.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $276.04 or 0.02959182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00194194 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029637 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00120834 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Token Profile

Content Neutrality Network launched on February 28th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 tokens. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io.

Content Neutrality Network Token Trading

Content Neutrality Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, UEX, DDEX, HADAX, ABCC, CoinBene and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

