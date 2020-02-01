Content Value Network Trading 30.2% Lower This Week (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Content Value Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges including UEX, BitMax and BitForex. Content Value Network has a total market cap of $5.07 million and $500,780.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.28 or 0.02945328 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00193994 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00121421 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Content Value Network Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 632,524,282 tokens. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io.

Content Value Network Token Trading

Content Value Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, BitForex and UEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

