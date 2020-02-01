Contentos (COS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.59 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Contentos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Contentos has a total market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Contentos has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00036645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $548.64 or 0.05871470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025017 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00127394 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00034585 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00014968 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010774 BTC.

About Contentos

COS is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,511,154 tokens. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io.

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

