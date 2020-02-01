Contents Protocol (CPT) Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. Contents Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.88 million and $192,823.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Contents Protocol has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Contents Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Upbit and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00036908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.42 or 0.05927802 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024996 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00127397 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034581 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00015147 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010764 BTC.

Contents Protocol Profile

Contents Protocol (CPT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,312,868,071 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur. Contents Protocol’s official website is contentsprotocol.io. The official message board for Contents Protocol is medium.com/contents-protocol.

Contents Protocol Token Trading

Contents Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contents Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contents Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

