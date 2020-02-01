Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.40. Continental Resources posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Continental Resources.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLR. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Continental Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Continental Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

NYSE:CLR traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.22. 3,202,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,874. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.83. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.04%.

In related news, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $20,148,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $427,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock worth $40,910,039. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,508 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28,914 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 18.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Continental Resources (CLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.