Contrasting 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) & Bitauto (NYSE:BITA)

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) and Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of Bitauto shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of 8X8 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Bitauto shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and Bitauto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -32.60% -40.84% -18.62% Bitauto -6.16% 2.60% 0.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for 8X8 and Bitauto, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 1 6 7 0 2.43 Bitauto 0 0 2 0 3.00

8X8 presently has a consensus target price of $24.11, suggesting a potential upside of 29.49%. Bitauto has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.21%. Given 8X8’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe 8X8 is more favorable than Bitauto.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 8X8 and Bitauto’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $352.59 million 5.29 -$88.74 million ($0.69) -26.99 Bitauto $1.54 billion 0.71 -$87.68 million $1.40 10.79

Bitauto has higher revenue and earnings than 8X8. 8X8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bitauto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

8X8 has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitauto has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bitauto beats 8X8 on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies. Through a combination of open application program interface (API) and pre-built integrations, its solutions leverage critical customer context from internal data systems and customer relationship management (CRM) systems. Its software product, branded as 8×8 Virtual Office, delivers voice as a service across the world. 8×8 Virtual Office enables a customer to use a single business phone number to place and receive calls from any supported device. It provides software to enable a multi-channel contact center under the 8×8 Virtual Contact Center brand. Its Virtual Office Meetings software solution is a tool for teams within the enterprise to meet and collaborate on a shared project.

About Bitauto

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business. The Advertising and Subscription Business segment offers advertising services, including automobile pricing and promotional information, specifications, reviews, and consumer feedback to automakers through its bitauto.com Website and related mobile applications. It also provides transaction-focused online advertisement and promotional services for automakers, automobile dealers, auto finance partners, and insurance companies; and Web-based and mobile-based integrated digital marketing solutions to automobile dealers. The Transaction Services Business segment operates an online automobile retail transaction platform, which provides transaction platform and self-operated financing services. The Digital Marketing Solutions Business segment offers one-stop digital marketing solutions, including Website creation and maintenance, online public relation, online marketing campaign, advertising agency, big data application, and digital image creation services for automakers. The company also distributes its dealer customers' automobile pricing and promotional information through its Internet service provider partners. Bitauto Holdings Limited was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

