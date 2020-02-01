Contrasting ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH (OTCMKTS:AXPLF) and Jagged Peak Energy (OTCMKTS:JAG)

ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH (OTCMKTS:AXPLF) and Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH and Jagged Peak Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Jagged Peak Energy 0 7 7 0 2.50

Jagged Peak Energy has a consensus price target of $10.58, suggesting a potential upside of 28.59%. Given Jagged Peak Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jagged Peak Energy is more favorable than ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH.

Profitability

This table compares ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH and Jagged Peak Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH N/A N/A N/A Jagged Peak Energy 29.01% 9.85% 4.80%

Risk and Volatility

ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH has a beta of 7.54, indicating that its share price is 654% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jagged Peak Energy has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.5% of Jagged Peak Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Jagged Peak Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH and Jagged Peak Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jagged Peak Energy $581.64 million 3.02 $165.46 million $0.64 12.86

Jagged Peak Energy has higher revenue and earnings than ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH.

Summary

Jagged Peak Energy beats ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH

Arabella Exploration, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Delaware Basin in West Texas. The company primarily holds interest the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations. It holds interest in approximately 1,562 net acres in the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2015, the company had approximately 785,470 thousand barrels of estimated net proved oil reserves; and 1,571,842 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves. Arabella Exploration, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Jagged Peak Energy

Jagged Peak Energy Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells. Jagged Peak Energy Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

