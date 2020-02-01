Contrasting Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) & CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB)

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) and CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Central Federal has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBM Bancorp has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Central Federal and CBM Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Federal 19.21% 15.91% 1.09% CBM Bancorp 6.60% 1.02% 0.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.3% of Central Federal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of CBM Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Central Federal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of CBM Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Central Federal and CBM Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Federal $27.60 million 2.73 $4.27 million N/A N/A CBM Bancorp $8.28 million 7.28 $670,000.00 N/A N/A

Central Federal has higher revenue and earnings than CBM Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Central Federal and CBM Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A CBM Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Central Federal beats CBM Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Central Federal Company Profile

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans. In addition, the company provides Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit, and corporate treasury management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated five branch offices located in Franklin, Hamilton, Summit, and Columbiana Counties; and a loan production office located in Franklin County; and an agency office located in Cuyahoga County, Ohio. Central Federal Corporation was founded in 1892 and is based in Worthington, Ohio.

CBM Bancorp Company Profile

CBM Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans. It also invests in various investment securities. The company operates through a main office located in Baltimore County, Maryland; and three branch offices located in Arbutus, Bel Air, and Pasadena, Maryland. CBM Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

