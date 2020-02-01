Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

CORT stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,643. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.27. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.17.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.86 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 49,048.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after buying an additional 1,275,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,564,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after buying an additional 553,851 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,829,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 713,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after buying an additional 500,721 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,062,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

