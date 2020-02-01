Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $47.65 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 523,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,584 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.3% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $47,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $85.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $92.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.