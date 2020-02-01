Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,837,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 26,600 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Corning worth $53,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 12.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Corning by 640.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 17.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.12. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.55 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.24.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah Rieman sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $70,467.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,381,560. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GLW shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.09.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.