Cortex (CTXC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.72 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Cortex has a market capitalization of $22.56 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cortex has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. One Cortex token can currently be purchased for $0.0903 or 0.00000961 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, OKEx, Bithumb and CoinTiger.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.28 or 0.02945328 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00193994 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00121421 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cortex was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 tokens. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai.

Cortex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, DEx.top, CoinTiger, DDEX, UEX, Bithumb, BitForex, DragonEX, Ethfinex, CoinEx and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

