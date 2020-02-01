Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

CRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,428,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,926,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 12,384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,970,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,052,000. Institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme stock traded down $4.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.99. The company had a trading volume of 154,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,571. Cortexyme has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $72.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day moving average of $33.52.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). Analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

