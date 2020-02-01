Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,916 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.9% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 27.3% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 55.9% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 17.4% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 23.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,424,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Edward Jones cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Northcoast Research cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $305.52. 1,820,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $205.75 and a 52-week high of $314.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.57. The company has a market cap of $134.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,703 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.