Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Raised by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,868 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,182 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $305.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,820,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,462. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $205.75 and a 1-year high of $314.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total value of $1,205,532.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,703. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.05.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.