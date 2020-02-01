CoTrader 1-Day Volume Tops $71,613.00 (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $422,761.00 and $71,613.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoTrader token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. Over the last week, CoTrader has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $554.41 or 0.05908954 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025052 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00128268 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00034584 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015205 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010774 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader (COT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com. CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com.

CoTrader Token Trading

CoTrader can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

