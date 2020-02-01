Couchain Price Tops $0.0000 (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, Couchain has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Couchain has a market capitalization of $6,926.00 and $8,058.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Couchain token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Couchain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00036996 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $549.68 or 0.05850593 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024969 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00128260 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00034984 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00015382 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010747 BTC.

About Couchain

Couchain (COU) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain. The official website for Couchain is couchain.io. The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain.

Buying and Selling Couchain

Couchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Couchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Couchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.