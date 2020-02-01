Counos Coin (CCA) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

Counos Coin (CURRENCY:CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Counos Coin has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Counos Coin has a market capitalization of $69.69 million and $56,654.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Counos Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.69 or 0.00050192 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 102.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Counos Coin

Counos Coin (CRYPTO:CCA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,059 coins and its circulating supply is 14,848,323 coins. The official message board for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/blog. Counos Coin’s official website is counos.io.

Buying and Selling Counos Coin

Counos Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

