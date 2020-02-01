Counos Coin Price Hits $4.68 on Exchanges (CCA)

Counos Coin (CURRENCY:CCA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Counos Coin has a total market capitalization of $69.48 million and approximately $66,886.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Counos Coin has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Counos Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.68 or 0.00050266 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 136.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000310 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Counos Coin Profile

Counos Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,059 coins and its circulating supply is 14,848,323 coins. Counos Coin’s official website is counos.io. Counos Coin’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog.

Counos Coin Coin Trading

Counos Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counos Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Counos Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

