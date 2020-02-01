CPChain (CPC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $93,303.00

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One CPChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $93,303.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CPChain has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.89 or 0.01250017 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00026254 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004199 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001088 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About CPChain

CPChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team.

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.