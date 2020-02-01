CPChain (CPC) Trading Down 7.3% This Week

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One CPChain token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and Kucoin. In the last week, CPChain has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $94,389.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.88 or 0.01244878 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00025819 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003964 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000827 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team.

CPChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

