Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,605.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.2% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CBRL shares. BidaskClub lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. CL King started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $152.93 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.50 and a 1 year high of $180.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.31.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $749.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 56.09%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

