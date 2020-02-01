Cream (CRM) Hits Market Capitalization of $35,281.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, Cream has traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar. Cream has a market cap of $35,281.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.43 or 0.01243907 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00046334 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00024254 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00203628 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00067439 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004104 BTC.

About Cream

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptohub, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

