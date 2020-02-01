Creditbit Market Capitalization Reaches $9,471.00 (CRB)

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, Creditbit has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. Creditbit has a total market capitalization of $9,471.00 and approximately $157.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditbit token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Creditbit alerts:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbic (QBIC) traded 65% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Creditbit

CRB is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,901,017 tokens. The official message board for Creditbit is forum.creditbit.org. Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditbit is www.creditbit.org.

Buying and Selling Creditbit

Creditbit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.