Credits Reaches Market Cap of $12.15 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Credits token can now be bought for approximately $0.0653 or 0.00000696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Tidex, WazirX and Mercatox. Credits has a market capitalization of $12.15 million and $437,805.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Credits has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044059 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000272 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,344 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits.

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Mercatox, Tidex, COSS, IDEX, LBank, Gate.io, WazirX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

