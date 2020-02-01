Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.34.

CREE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Cree from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cree in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of CREE traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,645,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,376. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cree has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $69.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. Cree had a negative net margin of 44.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cree will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cree in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,184 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,256 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $6,473,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cree by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,439 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after buying an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

