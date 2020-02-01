Critical Analysis: Encana (NYSE:ECA) & Sonde Resources (NYSE:SOQDQ)

Encana (NYSE:ECA) and Sonde Resources (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Encana and Sonde Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encana $5.94 billion 3.42 $1.07 billion $0.86 18.17 Sonde Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Encana has higher revenue and earnings than Sonde Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Encana has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonde Resources has a beta of 43.05, indicating that its stock price is 4,205% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Encana shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Encana shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Sonde Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Encana and Sonde Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encana 16.84% 10.12% 4.77% Sonde Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Encana and Sonde Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Encana 3 9 9 0 2.29 Sonde Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Encana currently has a consensus target price of $6.91, indicating a potential downside of 55.82%. Given Encana’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Encana is more favorable than Sonde Resources.

Summary

Encana beats Sonde Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada. The company also owns interests in assets consisting of the Eagle Ford in south Texas and Permian in west Texas. It primarily markets its products to refiners, local distributing companies, energy marketing companies, and electronic exchanges. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Sonde Resources Company Profile

Sonde Resources Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in offshore North Africa and Western Canada. It holds a 100% working interest in the 768,000 acre joint oil block offshore Tunisia and Libya, as well as undeveloped land positions in Duvernay play covering 44,021 net acres and Wabamun play covering 53,489 net acres in West Central and Northern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Canadian Superior Energy Inc. and changed its name to Sonde Resources Corp. in June 2010. Sonde Resources Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

