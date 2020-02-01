Critical Comparison: Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) vs. BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC)

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) and BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BNCCORP shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Standard Chartered and BNCCORP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Chartered $23.26 billion 1.15 $1.05 billion $0.61 13.72 BNCCORP $53.49 million 2.32 $6.84 million N/A N/A

Standard Chartered has higher revenue and earnings than BNCCORP.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Chartered and BNCCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Chartered N/A N/A N/A BNCCORP 15.48% 11.53% 0.98%

Risk and Volatility

Standard Chartered has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BNCCORP has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Standard Chartered and BNCCORP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Chartered 2 1 2 0 2.00 BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

BNCCORP beats Standard Chartered on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products. The company also provides corporate finance products and services that include structured and project financing, strategic advising, and mergers and acquisitions; and financial market services, such as investment, risk management, and debt capital markets. It serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, high net worth individuals, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and individuals. The company operates through approximately 1,026 branches. Standard Chartered PLC was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

BNCCORP Company Profile

BNCCORP, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. It offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses. The company also provides retail and mortgage banking services, such as personal checking and savings products, personal loans, and card services; and residential loans through a consumer direct channel, as well as a retail channel. In addition, it offers wealth management solutions, including 401(k) and other retirement plans, trust services, and personal wealth advisory; and professional services, such as tax, accounting, payroll, and business planning. The company offers community banking and wealth management services through 15 locations in Arizona, Minnesota, and North Dakota; and mortgage banking services through 13 locations in Arizona, Minnesota, North Dakota, Illinois, Kansas, and Missouri. BNCCORP, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

