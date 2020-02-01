Critical Review: CHINA RESOURES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) vs. Otter Tail (OTCMKTS:OTTR)

CHINA RESOURES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) and Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CHINA RESOURES/ADR and Otter Tail, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHINA RESOURES/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Otter Tail 0 3 2 0 2.40

Otter Tail has a consensus target price of $54.25, indicating a potential upside of 1.29%. Given Otter Tail’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Otter Tail is more favorable than CHINA RESOURES/ADR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of CHINA RESOURES/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of Otter Tail shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Otter Tail shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

CHINA RESOURES/ADR has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Otter Tail has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CHINA RESOURES/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Otter Tail pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. CHINA RESOURES/ADR pays out 42.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Otter Tail pays out 68.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Otter Tail has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. CHINA RESOURES/ADR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares CHINA RESOURES/ADR and Otter Tail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHINA RESOURES/ADR N/A N/A N/A Otter Tail 8.72% 10.86% 3.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CHINA RESOURES/ADR and Otter Tail’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHINA RESOURES/ADR $9.82 billion 0.72 $504.08 million $1.58 13.92 Otter Tail $916.45 million 2.32 $82.35 million $2.06 26.00

CHINA RESOURES/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Otter Tail. CHINA RESOURES/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Otter Tail, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Otter Tail beats CHINA RESOURES/ADR on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CHINA RESOURES/ADR

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Thermal Power, Renewable Energy, and Coal Mining. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 38 coal-fired power plants, 76 wind farms, 14 photovoltaic power plants, 2 hydroelectric plants, and 2 gas-fired plants with total attributable operational generation capacity of 36,077MW. It also produces, processes, and sells coal; and undertakes coastal thermal power, heat and power combined generation, coal-electricity integration, and other projects. In addition, the company engages in the power sale, distribution network construction and operation, distributed energy resource, and other businesses. Further, it provides various energy solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong, and is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited is a subsidiary of CRH (Power) Limited.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. markets. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind and hydro, and natural gas and oil sources. It serves approximately 130,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers. Otter Tail Corporation's Manufacturing segment stamps, fabricates, welds, paints, and laser cuts metal components for use in the recreational vehicle, agricultural, oil and gas, lawn and garden, industrial equipment, health and fitness, and enclosure industries; manufactures and fabricates parts for off-road equipment, mining machinery, oil fields and offshore oil rigs, wind industry components, broadcast antennae, and farm equipment; and provides laser cutting services and stamping to weldments and assemblies for metal fabrication buyers and original equipment manufacturers. It also manufactures and sells thermoformed products for the horticulture industry; and clamshell packing, blister packs, returnable pallets, and handling trays for shipping and storing odd-shaped or difficult-to-handle parts for customers in the medical and life sciences, industrial, recreation, and electronics industries. The company's Plastics segment manufactures polyvinyl chloride pipes for municipal water, rural water, wastewater, storm drainage system, and other uses. This segment markets its products to wholesalers and distributors through independent sales representatives, company salespersons, and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Otter Tail Power Company and changed its name to Otter Tail Corporation in 2001. Otter Tail Corporation was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

