Critical Review: Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) vs. MOTIF BIO PLC/S (NASDAQ:MTFB)

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) and MOTIF BIO PLC/S (NASDAQ:MTFB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.7% of Five Prime Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of MOTIF BIO PLC/S shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Five Prime Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Five Prime Therapeutics and MOTIF BIO PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics -921.30% -65.39% -48.66% MOTIF BIO PLC/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Five Prime Therapeutics and MOTIF BIO PLC/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics 0 3 1 0 2.25 MOTIF BIO PLC/S 0 1 1 0 2.50

Five Prime Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 210.73%. MOTIF BIO PLC/S has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4,661.90%. Given MOTIF BIO PLC/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MOTIF BIO PLC/S is more favorable than Five Prime Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Five Prime Therapeutics has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MOTIF BIO PLC/S has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Five Prime Therapeutics and MOTIF BIO PLC/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics $49.87 million 3.44 -$140.45 million ($4.13) -1.14 MOTIF BIO PLC/S N/A N/A -$13.98 million ($0.07) -1.50

MOTIF BIO PLC/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Five Prime Therapeutics. MOTIF BIO PLC/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five Prime Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MOTIF BIO PLC/S beats Five Prime Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28. Its product candidates also include Cabiralizumab, an antibody that inhibits colony stimulating factor-1 receptor that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trials for the treatment of various cancers in combination with nivolumab; and is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of pigmented villonodular synovitis tumor. The company's BMS-986258, an anti-T cell immunoglobulin and mucin domain-3 antibody, which is in clinical trial as a single agent and in combination with Opdivo in patients with advanced malignant tumors. It has license and collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline LLC, INBRX 110 LP, UCB Pharma S.A., and Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.; a collaboration agreement with Roche; and license agreements with Galaxy Biotech, LLC, BioWa, Inc. and Lonza Sales AG. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

MOTIF BIO PLC/S Company Profile

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

