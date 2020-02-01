Critical Review: Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) versus Mastermind (NYSE:MMND)

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) and Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quotient Technology and Mastermind’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quotient Technology $386.96 million 2.32 -$28.32 million ($0.24) -41.96 Mastermind $3.95 million 5.66 -$750,000.00 N/A N/A

Mastermind has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quotient Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.1% of Quotient Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Quotient Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Quotient Technology and Mastermind’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quotient Technology -7.53% -8.79% -4.72% Mastermind N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Quotient Technology and Mastermind, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quotient Technology 2 1 3 1 2.43 Mastermind 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quotient Technology presently has a consensus price target of $11.57, suggesting a potential upside of 14.91%. Given Quotient Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quotient Technology is more favorable than Mastermind.

Summary

Quotient Technology beats Mastermind on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc., a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties. It also operates Quotient Retailer iQ, a digital platform to engage with shoppers across their Websites, mobiles, e-commerce, and social channels. It serves approximately 700 CPGs, representing approximately 2,000 brands, including various food, beverage, personal, and household product manufacturers; retail partners representing various classes of trade, such as grocery retailers, as well as drug, dollar, club, and mass merchandise channels; and consumers visiting its Web, mobile properties, and social channels. The company was formerly known as Coupons.com Incorporated and changed its name to Quotient Technology Inc. in October 2015. Quotient Technology Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Mastermind

Mastermind, Inc., an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns primarily for large corporate clients. It creates and manages digital content, social media and sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising, and communications and branding programs, as well as designs Websites. Mastermind, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Mastermind, Inc. is a subsidiary of Mastermind Marketing, Inc.

