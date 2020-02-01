Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $243,142,183.90. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Crocs by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Crocs by 911.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,105,000 after acquiring an additional 552,290 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

CROX traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.91. 823,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,376. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -114.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average is $32.05. Crocs has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $43.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.06 million. Crocs had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

