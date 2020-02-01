Crowd Machine (CMCT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $4,117.00

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. Crowd Machine has a market capitalization of $264,077.00 and approximately $4,117.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowd Machine token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, HitBTC and BitForex. In the last week, Crowd Machine has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crowd Machine alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.28 or 0.02945328 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00193994 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00121421 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Crowd Machine Token Profile

Crowd Machine was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 tokens. The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine. Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine. Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com.

Crowd Machine Token Trading

Crowd Machine can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Bittrex, BitForex, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowd Machine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowd Machine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crowd Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowd Machine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.