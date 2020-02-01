CrowdWiz (WIZ) One Day Volume Tops $18.00

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. CrowdWiz has a total market cap of $7,156.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CrowdWiz token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. In the last week, CrowdWiz has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CrowdWiz alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008072 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009769 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,300,516 tokens. The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CrowdWiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrowdWiz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.