Crown (CRW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,354.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00000710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, C-CEX, CoinExchange and LiteBit.eu. Crown has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $3,354.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,383.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.81 or 0.04044091 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00695829 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005823 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014744 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000453 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 23,985,590 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crown’s official website is crown.tech.

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Braziliex, YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

