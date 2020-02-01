CrypticCoin (CRYP) Market Capitalization Tops $704,970.00

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One CrypticCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN. In the last week, CrypticCoin has traded 76% higher against the U.S. dollar. CrypticCoin has a market capitalization of $704,970.00 and approximately $12,312.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.37 or 0.00701163 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00117935 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00118683 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 53.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002350 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002210 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin Profile

CrypticCoin (CRYPTO:CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io. CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

