Crypto.com Chain (CRO) Price Reaches $0.0381 on Top Exchanges

Crypto.com Chain (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Crypto.com Chain has a total market cap of $371.37 million and $6.21 million worth of Crypto.com Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crypto.com Chain has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Crypto.com Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crypto.com Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.68 or 0.02999188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00121130 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain Token Profile

Crypto.com Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,746,575,342 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Chain is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Chain’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Crypto.com Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@crypto.com. Crypto.com Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Crypto.com Chain Token Trading

Crypto.com Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.