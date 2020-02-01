Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $90,969.00

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00007506 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin. During the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market capitalization of $43.99 million and approximately $90,969.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $550.86 or 0.05865771 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025052 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00128221 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034623 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015200 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010774 BTC.

About Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CRYPTO:CIX100) is a token. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto.

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

