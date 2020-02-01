CryptoPing (PING) Market Capitalization Achieves $295,237.00

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 33.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000352 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and HitBTC. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $295,237.00 and $84.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoPing has traded 655.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $273.75 or 0.02940766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00193927 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00123912 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing was first traded on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech.

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

