CryptoVerificationCoin Achieves Market Cap of $6.63 Million (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $11.37 or 0.00122425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Escodex. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market cap of $6.63 million and approximately $7.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 94.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00019972 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00038224 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000229 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000742 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 334.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00001065 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000510 BTC.

About CryptoVerificationCoin

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin's total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins.

The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com.

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

CryptoVerificationCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoVerificationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

