Cryptrust (CTRT) Price Tops $0.0000

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. Cryptrust has a market cap of $11,803.00 and $1.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Cryptrust has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptrust alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.95 or 0.03004798 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00193902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120812 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cryptrust

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,748,756,485 tokens. Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp. Cryptrust’s official website is cryptrust.io.

Buying and Selling Cryptrust

Cryptrust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.