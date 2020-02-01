Curecoin Price Reaches $0.0357 (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, Curecoin has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. Curecoin has a market cap of $872,227.00 and $1,550.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0357 or 0.00000382 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Curecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.61 or 0.00755541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009310 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007069 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00034006 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Curecoin Coin Profile

Curecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,413,752 coins. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Curecoin Coin Trading

Curecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.