Curecoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $445.00 (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. Curecoin has a total market capitalization of $858,951.00 and approximately $445.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Curecoin has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Curecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.56 or 0.00740662 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009425 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007103 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00034008 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Curecoin Coin Profile

CURE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,414,130 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Curecoin Coin Trading

Curecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

